Artists of all Ages are Encouraged to Enter Franklin Fire Department’s Chalk Art Contest

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the Franklin Fire Department is hosting a Chalk Art Contest! Sponsored by Atmos Energy, artists of all ages are invited to enter for a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards.

Use chalk or sidewalk paint to create outdoor art that illustrates the 2022 theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” For ideas/rules visit www.franklintn.gov/FirePreventionWeek.

Take a picture and share it on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page with the hashtag #FranklinFire at www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin. The entry deadline is 11:59 P.M. Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Winners will be announced the following week, and recognized at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on November 8, 2022 .

FREE sidewalk chalk is available at the Williamson County Public Library while supplies last, courtesy of Atmos Energy.

For more information, and for more Fire Prevention Week activities, including virtual tours of Franklin Fire Department apparatus and stations, visit www.franklintn.gov/firepreventionweek.