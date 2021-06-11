Artists Added to Pilgrimage 2021 Lineup

Pilgrimage Festival, a two-day music and arts festival, will take place September 25 – 26, 2021 on the 200-acre Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd).

Organizers have announced the latest round of artists added to the festival’s lineup.

Just added artists include:

Jimbo Mathus

Thee Sacred Souls

Wax Owls

Myron Elkins

Emily West & The Wolves

Local Honeys

People On The Porch

Ralph Covert

Previously announced aratists include The Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $209 for general admission for the two-day festival featuring 50 artists with five stages, and a lineup that features something for everyone.

VIP tickets are $999 which gives you express entry, parking onsite, access to the VIP lounge, and front viewing areas to the two main stages.

Buy your tickets here.