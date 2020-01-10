Local artist Deann Hebert announces she will open a second art gallery. Hebert has had an art studio – Fine Art by Deann Herbert – in The Factory at Franklin for the past ten years and now announces a downtown Franklin location.

Hebert posted a picture of her standing in front of an empty storefront in downtown Franklin with the words:

“Life isn’t about finding yourself, life is about creating yourself…💕💕 We’ve been sitting on some REALLY BIG NEWS!! 😱This has been a dream manifesting literally years in the making! 🎊🎊I am SO EXCITED to tell you that @deannart will be opening a gallery and showroom in 2020 in beautiful downtown Franklin, TN. 😍😍😍This will be our 2nd location, and I am so excited to spread our wings and be able to expand the product line and showcase more of what we love and believe in!♥️”

Hebert continued, “Stay tuned for updates!! (And as John Wayne would say, “Scared to death but saddling up anyway…)”

The address for the second location was not given.

Hebert is known for painting with a palette knife creating the texture which she describes as tree bark or peeling paint from a barn. The Brentwood resident focuses on paintings that include barns, churches, horses, angels, and florals. Her paintings have been featured in several magazines and on HGTV.

Find the latest updates on Fine Art by Deann Hebert on Facebook.