Artisan Tea Brand Founded by MTSU Alum Awarded $50,000 in Pharrell Williams Competition

Franklin’s Fruit Tea, a fast-growing artisan beverage brand known for its bold

Southern flavors, has been awarded $50,000 at a national pitch competition created by global artist, producer, entrepreneur, and cultural visionary Pharrell Williams, whose influence spans music, fashion, innovation, and philanthropy.

The live finals were held on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Out of more than 2,500 applicants, Franklin’s Fruit Tea advanced to the top six companies in the nation, earning the opportunity to take the stage and present their business before a distinguished panel of judges, investors, and national partners.

Co-founded by husband-and-wife team Mylikia and Germayle Franklin, Franklin’s Fruit Tea has grown from a local festival favorite into a regional beverage company now sold in select Kroger stores within the Nashville Division, JR’s Foodland, Compton’s Foodland, Mike’s Foodland, various convenience store locations, Dwight’s Mini Market at Middle Tennessee State University, and inside the Tennessee Tribune Marketplace at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The national pitch competition is part of an initiative designed to advance high-potential founders and was supported by major 2025 sponsors including Visa, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas, who participated in the 5th Annual Prize Competition and Demo Day.

The $50,000 award marks a major milestone for the Tennessee-based company as it accelerates production, expands cold-storage capacity, and prepares for broader retail distribution. Franklin’s Fruit Tea crafts small-batch beverages using fresh brewed tea and fruit purees, offering flavors including Liquid Gold (Traditional), Mango Peach, Strawberry, Peach Papaya Tea, Wild Berry Tea, Strawberry Peach Lemonade, Peach Papaya Lemonade, Wild Berry Lemonade, Classic Southern Lemonade, and a Tea-and-Lemonade Half and Half.

“Winning this award is a turning point for our business,” said Co-Founder Mylikia Franklin. “It affirms the work we have done and helps us continue scaling so we can bring joy to even more communities.”

Co-Founder Germayle Franklin first created the original fruit tea recipe while he was a student-athlete at Middle Tennessee State University. What began in a college apartment kitchen and at local festivals has grown into a Tennessee favorite known for flavor, tradition, and community connection.

As demand continues to rise, Franklin’s Fruit Tea is now open to conversations with aligned investors and strategic partners who share its commitment to quality, community, and long-term expansion across the Southeast and beyond.

