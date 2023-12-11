Arthritis and Your Joint Health

Our joints experience a lot of wear and tear throughout our lives, and it’s common for people to experience degenerative and inflammatory conditions as a result. Arthritis is a common diagnosis for Americans that can significantly impact your quality of life, as well as your ability to perform everyday activities.

Orthopaedic surgeon Preet Gurusamy, M.D., of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee specializes in hip and knee replacement and robotic-assisted procedures. He’s sharing more about arthritis and available options for managing the symptoms of this condition.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a medical condition that broadly describes the change that occurs when there is degeneration of the normal cartilage in our joints. The resulting degeneration of joint structure leads to bone-on-bone contact that can be painful and affect your mobility.

Dr. Gurusamy explains, “Arthritis is a broad umbrella term encompassing various conditions that affect our joints.” Underneath this larger umbrella, there are different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, inflammatory arthritis, and post-traumatic arthritis.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis for Americans and involves the degeneration of our joints.

“Our joints are normally these supple, almost frictionless, moving pieces. That’s because of the unique molecular makeup of the hyaline cartilage and synovial fluid. With osteoarthritis, there is degeneration of the cartilage and the joint becomes structurally damaged. That basically means the joint loses its capacity to be smoothly moving,” Dr. Gurusamy elaborates.

The second most common type of arthritis is inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid or psoriatic. Inflammatory arthritis is typically treated with medication from a rheumatologist.

What are the main symptoms of Arthritis?

The primary symptom of arthritis is the onset of pain. While symptoms depend on the type of arthritis, you may notice pain, stiffness, swelling, or decreased range of motion that affect your ability to be mobile.

When seen for joint-related pain, patients often describe their pain to Dr. Gurusamy as a deep, aching feeling, particularly in the hip and groin. Hip and knee pain with arthritis can manifest in different ways, and sometimes “hip pain can be referred down to the knee, so we always verify that the hip isn’t involved” when the source of pain is located in the knee.

Typically, these symptoms will present with walking, sports, or any other type of physical activity. You’ll notice loss of range of motion, pain, or stiffness when you’re active.

How is Arthritis typically treated?

Typically, arthritis treatment is approached conservatively with non-surgical options. At Bone and Joint Institute, a variety of methods have been shown to treat pain and manage the condition.

Medication – Osteoarthritis is typically treated with NSAID pain relievers such as ibuprofen, Celebrex, naproxen, or Tylenol. Inflammatory arthritis will usually require anti-inflammatory medication from a rheumatologist. Weight Management – Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on our joints, which can lead to degeneration. Weight loss can dramatically improve the pain you experience and allow your joints to move more freely. Physical Therapy – Staying active, strengthening the muscles, and increasing flexibility through physical therapy have been shown to help compensate for degeneration in the joints and improve mobility. Injections – There are a variety of injections that have been shown to provide relief of pain and inflammation. The most common injections to help manage arthritis are corticosteroids.

The main goal of arthritis treatments is to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Sometimes, non-surgical methods are unable to manage the discomfort associated with arthritis. “If all else fails and patients continue to have pain that affects their quality of life, then we can discuss hip or knee replacement,” explains Dr. Gurusamy.

Who is most at risk and what preventative measures are there?

Arthritis tends to present with age, so the typical patient range at Bone and Joint Institute with arthritis is approximately 60 to 80 years old. “We know there are a lot of genetic factors involved and that there is a genetic predisposition to arthritis,” says Dr. Gurusamy, “so managing your health and staying active is essential.” Athletes with extra wear-and-tear on joints from their sport and individuals with inflammatory conditions may present with arthritis at an earlier age.

The best preventative measures are to maintain a healthy weight, stay active, and strengthen your muscles with resistance training, all of which will help stabilize your joints as you age.

Arthritis Treatment at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

If joint pain is affecting your quality of life, Bone and Joint Institute is available to help. Our skilled providers will customize a treatment plan to your needs and lifestyle that can include injections, physical therapy, or other non-surgical management options. And, if the time is right for you, our team of surgeons will work with you to develop a surgical solution to your pain. To schedule an appointment, click here or call 615-791-2630.

More About Dr. Preet Gurusamy

A Texas native, Dr. Preet Gurusamy joined Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in October of 2023. Dr. Gurusamy attended undergraduate school at Dartmouth College and medical school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of California San Diego, where he found his passion for joint replacement. He completed his arthroplasty fellowship at Houston Methodist Hospital, the U.S. News & World Report number-one orthopedic hospital in Texas. Dr. Gurusamy is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and is Board Eligible for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). Dr. Gurusamy is the official sports medicine physician for Fairview High School in Williamson County. Outside work, he enjoys hiking, cycling, and exploring middle Tennessee with his wife, Kathryn, a Nashville native, and their two kids.

