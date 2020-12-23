Art Programs Offered at Franklin Rec Facilities

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) hosts an expansive offering of art programs for youth, teens and adults at recreation facilities in Franklin.

Merry Mixed Media – Choose Your Own Artsy Get-Together

Celebrate the holidays this season with the gift of art and time spent together with friends creating memories together! Your small group, between 3 to 8 individuals ages 12 and up, can enjoy a seasonal Mixed Media art event with local artist Suaznne Beaumar. Choose among a variety of days, dates, times, projects and locations to create your special holiday get-together. Cost depends upon selected project and ranges from $25-$35, with an additional supply fee.

Open Studio Draw and Paint

Join artist and instructor, Kimberly Daniel and get expert tips, collaboration and support in whatever style of drawing or painting you want to explore in this open studio format. Studio sessions will be held on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. * Due to social distancing requirements; students must register in advance to guarantee their space for each week. Cost is $20 per person/ per session. Bring your own supplies and project, or the instructor will provide some for your first visit.

Weekly Art Journaling and Mindfulness

Now, more than ever, we all can benefit from learning how to work out our thoughts and feelings. Instructor, Suzanne Beaumar will show you the way in this ongoing, weekly journaling class. Enjoy art journaling as a way to try a new idea before committing it to a canvas. Learn to use a variety of mediums and mindfulness techniques to help calm and relax a racing mind when living in uncertain and stressful times. Classes for teens and adults, ages 12 and up, meet on Tuesdays through December 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, in Franklin. Cost is $15 per class, plus a $5 weekly supply fee and one-time $20 book fee.

Mixed Media Workshop: Not Just for the Tree

Whoever said ornaments were just for the tree hasn’t seen this quirky Mixed Media art piece! Teens and adults, ages 12 and up, will learn how to build layers of rich color and pattern in creating this wonderful holiday season masterpiece! The class will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Cost is $35 per person; plus a $20 supply fee.

Color Wheels Winter Wonderland Art Camp

Kids ages 7-10, join Instructor, Shelley Sullivan Egly for two days of post-holiday creative fun on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Enjoy painting a Snowman Starry Night landscape, designing snowflakes, sculpting baby penguins, drawing winter sport scenes and more! Cost is $75 per person, with a 10% discount offered for additional siblings, and includes all supplies.

Bob Ross Certified Oil Painting Class – Northern Lights

Experience the “Joy of Painting” with Bob Ross Certified Instructor, Quintin Burlingame as he leads students, ages 13 and up, through the wet-on-wet method of oil painting made famous by this legendary artist. Whether new to painting or an expert, all will enjoy learning the techniques in this 3-hour class which will culminate in a beautiful 12×16 painting. The class will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Cost is $60 per person and includes all materials.

Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab or contact Joan Wilkes at [email protected] or by calling (615) 790-5719, ext. 2020.