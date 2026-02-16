Art Helps Cancer Announces 7th Annual “Art from the Heart” Silent Auction

Art Helps Cancer announces the return of its 7th Annual Art from the Heart Silent Auction, hosted by Mill Creek Brewery. The Silent Auction will take place Saturday, February 28, 2026, with a public Viewing Party scheduled Friday, February 27, 2026.

Art from the Heart is the organization’s primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds provide assistance and encouragement to individuals and families currently going through cancer treatment. To date, Art Helps Cancer has assisted more than 800 recipients with Care Caddies, gift cards, home support services, and ongoing Thinking of You cards mailed weekly or monthly. Care Caddies have now reached 38 states.

This year’s event will feature close to 100 original works by local artists, including paintings, photography, pottery, wood art, and fiber art. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the silent auction hosted through BiddingOwl, offering a convenient way to bid on unique artwork and special items while supporting the mission of Art Helps Cancer.

The evening will also feature three exclusive items in the Live Auction. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on a guitar signed by country music star Luke Bryan, as well as a guitar signed by country legend Alan Jackson.

Also included in the Live Auction is a beautifully framed American flag handcrafted by a father and son in loving memory of their wife and mother who passed away from cancer—a heartfelt tribute honoring her life and legacy.

The event will also showcase Young Artist works sponsored by local businesses. A highlight of the evening will be the annual “Hearts of Love”—hand-painted by nine Art Helps Cancer recipients.

First Citizens National Bank returns as the Event Sponsor for 2026.

