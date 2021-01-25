Art Exhibit Featuring Outdoor Scenes from Franklin on Display

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is hosting an art exhibit at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, featuring the work of artist, Kimberly Daniel. The exhibit will be on display through the end of February, and features a special collection of outdoor scenes from Franklin and rural Tennessee.

A local native from Dickson, TN; Kimberly holds a Masters in Art Education from East Tennessee State University and has taught in Middle Tennessee public schools and her local community for more than 30 years. She’s painted for over two decades; and in 2017 began exploring the Plein Air Painting Movement. Kimberly is a member of The Chestnut Group, Oil Painters of America and Women Painters of the Southeast. Her work is carried by Hadley House, and can be seen on Wayfair and Josh & Main home décor sites. For additional information on her art or to contact the artist directly visit www.kimberlydanielart.com.

The Williamson County Enrichment Center is open Monday-Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information on the exhibit visit www.wcparksandrec.com.