Arrington Fire Responds to Two Vehicle Fires on I-840

May 21, 2024 – As crews from Arrington Fire continue to cover the Tennessee Renaissance Festival each weekend in May, Station 19 has been dispatched to two vehicle fires on I-840 over the past two weekends.

Most recently, over the past weekend, Arrington Fire responded to a vehicle fire on I-840 westbound at the 42-mile marker.

While some crews remained at the Renaissance Festival, Engine 19, Tanker 19, 1901, and Reserve Engine 111 responded to the vehicle fire.

Arriving units found an F350 flatbed hauling a trailer with flames threatening a fuel tank on the bed. Arrington units used approximately 1,500 gallons of water/foam mix to cut the fire off from reaching the fuel tank or damaging the trailer and contained the fire to the cab of the truck and the engine compartment.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The previous weekend, on Mother’s Day, Arrington Fire responded to a vehicle fire involving a box truck on I-840. One person was located with burn injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt for treatment. The driver reported that they experienced a loss of acceleration, checked their mirror to get over and saw a fire coming from under the truck. Before the driver could exit the vehicle, he experienced an explosion/rupture in the cab of the truck.

In addition to responding to the box truck fire on Mother’s Day, Arrington Fire also responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash on Murfreesboro Road and two medical calls.

Source: Arrington Fire & Rescue, Station 19

