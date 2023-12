December 18, 2023 – Franklin Police have arrested one person after a fatal crash Saturday.

FPD officers are continuing to investigating the fatality involving two bicyclists and a motor vehicle that happened on Mack Hatcher and Liberty Pike around 11 am.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Hidalgo Orozco Denilson, 23, of the State of Washington, has been arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide with a bond of 400,000.

Source: Franklin PD