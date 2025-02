February 17, 2025 – Detectives with the Franklin Police Department have made an arrest for the shooting death that occurred February 11, 2025, on Valor Ct. The victim was Lattarius Johnson, 32, of Franklin.

Robert Lee Fitzgerald, Jr, age 37, was taken into custody on February 17, 2025, by Franklin Police Detectives and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

He is charged with Criminal Homicide and has a bond set for $1,000,000.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Franklin Police

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email