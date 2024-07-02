Arrest Made in Deadly Assault at Nashville Top Golf

July 2, 2024 – An assault suspect has been arrested following the death of a Nashville man at Top Golf over the weekend.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Top Golf on Cowan Street late Saturday night.

According to Metro Nashville, the victim, identified as 41-year-old Dahal Umesh, was among members of Nashville’s Nepali community attending a concert in the lower level of the Top Golf venue when a dispute erupted inside, causing attendees to go into the parking lot.

Officials say Umesh was trying to break up an argument when he was punched and kicked, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. He was then kicked in the head while on the ground.

Umesh died on Tuesday morning from his injuries.

Bishal Rai, 26, was identified as the man alleged to have kicked Umesh in the head. On Monday, MNPD Detectives located Rai at his residence on Bombadil Lane in Antioch.

Rai was originally charged with aggravated assault. That charge will now be upgraded to criminal homicide as the result of Umesh’s death.

A judicial commissioner ordered that Rai be held without bond pending a hearing. The investigation is continuing into the potential involvement of other persons in the fatal assault on Umesh.

Source: MNPD

