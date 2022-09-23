Armed Teen Auto Burglars in Stolen Car Captured in Franklin

At 5:10 Thursday morning, Franklin Police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood after an alert citizen reported seeing several people burglarizing vehicles. Before officers got on scene, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors there reported seeing the same.

Arriving officers quickly spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle took off but was quickly disabled when nearby officers used spike strips to flatten the getaway vehicle’s tires.

All three suspects ran from the car after it was disabled. A handgun was found on the ground where one of the suspects, a 17-year-old from Nashville, was captured. Officers determined the vehicle the suspects were driving had been stolen out of Clarksville. Recently-stolen property from several vehicles was located inside.

At 11:15, a second juvenile was located and captured nearby. About a dozen vehicle burglaries have been reported in Franklin over the past two days. Detectives are working to determine how many of them were committed by these teens. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Brentwood Police provided invaluable ground and K9 assistance during the incident.

Because crime prevention is a shared responsibility, Franklin Police are asking residents to stop leaving valuables, especially guns, in their vehicles overnight. Police are also urging residents not to leave their keys in their cars.

