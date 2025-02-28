Armed Neighbor Fatally Shoots Stabbing Suspect in Brentwood

UPDATE – February 28, 2025: WSMV reports the stabbing suspect died from his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon. He has been identified as 26-year-old Julian Porter.

February 26, 2025 – Around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Brentwood Police received a 911 call about a man stabbing a woman on Lost Hollow Drive. BPD officers immediately responded to the incident.

Before the officers arrived, a neighbor, armed with a handgun, confronted the male suspect. The neighbor attempted to physically intervene, but he was unable to stop the suspect from actively stabbing the woman. The neighbor, in front of several witnesses, then shot the suspect multiple times.

Brentwood Police, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, and EMS quickly arrived on the scene. Both the male suspect and the female victim were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The female is expected to recover. The male suspect was taken into surgery with life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Source: Brentwood Police

