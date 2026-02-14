Ari Lennox to Perform at The Ryman

GRAMMY-nominated R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026 with her highly anticipated North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12, at WAMU Theater in Seattle and heads to the Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 10th.

Ari’s new album, Vacancy, signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence, and growth. This critically acclaimed work reflects a three year recording process shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration. With standout singles, including the recent release “Twin Flame” – listen HERE – produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” reuniting Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same powerhouse duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.”

In 2023, Ari celebrated her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location with a sold-out “The Age/Sex/Location” Tour, performing across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and more. Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, February 6th at LiveNation.com.

