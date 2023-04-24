Are You Ready for the NFL Draft? Here’s Our 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Thirty-one prospects are just days away from having their lives changed when they hear their name called on Thursday, April 27th for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Until then, we won’t know for sure who is going where but we can fill our time with mock drafts instead of just sitting and waiting. This iteration is “Stick and Pick” which means no trades. Obviously, there will be trades but this style is based on draft position, positional value, and team needs so there may end up being more locations and positions correct than if you tried to guess trades. It’s almost like going all C on the ACT when you don’t know an answer rather than randomizing your guesses. Let’s get right into it, the Carolina Panthers are on the clock!

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

Bryce Young – QB Alabama

The Panthers gave up a lot for this pick and that’s not something you do unless you see the future face of your franchise sitting there for you to take. Carolina liked what they saw from one of the QBs available and you wouldn’t be wrong for leaning either way for Stroud or Young. They truly are 1A and 1B, but in this mock, Carolina goes with Bryce Young here.

2) Houston Texans

CJ Stroud – QB Ohio State

Houston is in what is probably the best position in this draft with picks two and twelve. The only way it could get better for them is if they hadn’t messed around and won their last game of last season, then they would be picking first overall. The good news for the Texans is that whichever QB is left on the board here between Stroud and Young is a no-brainer home run

3) Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr. – EDGE Alabama

This pick is highly likely to be traded, but for the purposes of this mock draft, we’re dealing in straight picks. After the Chicago/Carolina trade, the Cards’ pick here was immediately tabbed as the next best trade target. If teams really are drooling over these top four QBs the way the whispers are indicating, Arizona could drop back a few spots and still get a highly-rated defensive player. Sticking here, they go with the best one in the draft, Will Anderson Jr.

4) Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson – QB Florida

Anthony Richardson was THE story coming out of the NFL Combine. His athleticism was put on full display and the potential is mouth-watering for any franchise needing a QB. The question comes down to are you willing to take on the project of molding this raw talent into the weapon and force some think he can be? The Colts take AR here and with the right coaching and a couple weapons he could get scary in the AFC.

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Jalen Carter – DI Georgia

Seattle is in an interesting spot where they just extended Geno Smith for three years. They could draft a QB to sit and learn if you see that extension as an insurance policy, but for now it seems more like a vote of confidence. Seattle goes best defensive player available here with Jalen Carter, assuming they aren’t scared away by his recent legal issues.

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

Devon Witherspoon – CB Illinois

The Lions add a tenacious, aggressive corner here in Witherspoon and look to wreak havoc on the offenses in the NFC North and continue to build on a secondary they improved in free agency.

7) Las Vegas Raiders

Paris Johnson Jr. – OT Ohio State

The Raiders signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and while that doesn’t negate their ability to draft Will Levis or Hendon Hooker here, we will take them at their $72 million dollar word and say that they will probably look elsewhere here. The biggest team need is offensive line, so they pick the best available here. Johnson Jr. moves like a receiver while playing tackle and can be a cornerstone to the Raiders line for years to come.

8) Atlanta Falcons

Tyree Wilson – EDGE Texas Tech

This is another instance where a trade back would make sense. Atlanta’s phones will be ringing and with a team that has lots of holes to fill, more draft capital may be the right move. However, for the purposes of this “stick and pick” mock the Falcons go EDGE here to bolster a pass rush that has been one of the worst in the league.

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

Peter Skoronski – OT Northwestern

Da Bears go with the rock-solid lineman from Northwestern with the 9th overall pick to keep Justin Fields on his feet. The trade they made with Carolina brought in receiver help via DJ Moore. This guy makes sure Fields has time to get the ball there.

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

Lukas Van Ness – EDGE Iowa

Philly can essentially go best available here, and with their offense humming last year they add an extremely valuable edge piece at 10 to help the other side of the ball.

11) Tennessee Titans

Darnell Wright – OT Tennessee

Wright has been an underrated prospect in this year’s draft partially due to the amount of notable offensive line prospects to be had early in this draft. People who watch Wright’s tape come out on the other side considering him a top three tackle and the Titans desperately need help at that position. With Johnson Jr. and Skoronski off the board, Tennessee brings the in-state mauler to Nashville.

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR Ohio State

The Texans have a plethora of holes to fill, and after trading Cooks to Dallas, Houston needs a playmaker to give CJ Stroud the best opportunity to succeed. They do just that by pairing him with his former Ohio State teammate.

13) New York Jets

Broderick Jones – OT Georgia

The Jets need offensive line help, especially if they end up bringing in Aaron Rodgers. If they do bring in Rodgers it’s likely they don’t have this pick anymore, but assuming they do, they fill a hole with a battle tested SEC offensive lineman.

14) New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez – CB Oregon

Bill Belichick stops the slide here and takes a corner that some teams most likely had as their number one at the position. While this may not be at the top of New England’s needs, sometimes the value is too much to pass up.

15) Green Bay Packers

Dalton Kincaid – TE Utah

The Packers NEED pass catching help and Green Bay never selects receivers in the first round so why not the best Tight End in the draft? Kincaid had 70 catches for 890 yards last season and the Packers will plug him in to give Jordan Love a big pass catching option.

16) Washington Commanders

Joey Porter Jr. – CB Penn State

The Commanders need defensive help in a division filled with offensive talent and they fill a hole at the corner position with the long, physical, Porter Jr.

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

Deonte Banks – CB Maryland

Pittsburg continues the mini-run on corners here by selecting the freakishly athletic corner from Maryland. Banks ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, had a 42-inch vertical and has been contributing at Maryland for a long time having played in 30 games.

18) Detroit Lions

Calijah Kancey – EDGE Pittsburg

The Lions have become a trendy sleeper pick for this season after making some splashes in free agency and strengthening their secondary, they go with Kancey here to complement their first-round pick from last year, Aiden Hutchinson, and establish a dangerous duo coming off the edges.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will Levis – QB Kentucky

After losing Tom Brady, Tampa needed a plan to fill the GOAT’s shoes and brought in Baker Mayfield on a one-year deal. That’s a solid enough plan for now, but drafting Levis here allows him to compete for the starting job and if he’s not ready right away, you have Baker for this year and Levis can prepare for the future.

20) Seattle Seahawks

Zay Flowers – WR Boston College

Zay Flowers has been shooting up draft boards and after Seattle adds a huge piece to their defense at five, they had an electric playmaker to their offense at 20. With Tyler Lockett getting older, this pick adds not only a scary weapon to an already capable offense but a plan for the future.

21) Los Angeles Chargers

Bryan Bresee – DI Clemson

LA goes best available on the defensive line here where they need help. The former number one recruit in the country will look to make an impact for the Chargers in a division with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Josh Jacobs

22) Baltimore Ravens

Cam Smith – CB South Carolina

The Ravens drafting a receiver in the first round is all but out of the picture after their recent (and some may say expensive) signing of Odell Beckham Jr. Because of that, they go position of need and take the best corner available in Cam Smith.

23) Minnesota Vikings

Hendon Hooker – QB Tennessee

It has become a more and more popular opinion that the Vikings are looking for the heir-apparent to Kirk Cousins in this draft and while you can’t believe everything you hear about the draft, this one I’ll buy. Cousins is getting older and if you have a shot at a talent like Hooker this late you take the swing. This would be a great situation for Hooker to step into. With great weapons around him and an opportunity to learn from a guy like Cousins Minnesota could be just the setup he needs.

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Branch – Safety Alabama

Jacksonville fills a position of need here with the first safety off the board and gets huge value at pick number 24. Branch is the undisputed number one safety in the class and according to pro football focus only missed four tackles on 174 career attempts.

25) New York Giants

Jordan Addison – WR USC

The former Biletnikoff winner lands in a great spot with New York, looking to give Daniel Jones more options and take some pressure off Saquan Barkley. While Addison isn’t the biggest receiver, his route-running and playmaking ability are unquestioned.

26) Dallas Cowboys

Quinten Johnston – WR TCU

Jerry’s Cowboys add the receiver that some have rated as the best in the class and get great value at 26. Johnston’s size and physicality at 6-4 will be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. Dak gets another option to throw to and America’s Team is looking dangerous on offense.

27) Buffalo Bills

Bijan Robinson – RB Texas

Buffalo has been looking for their guy to complete the murderers row lineup they have on the offensive side of the ball for a while; going as far as even being linked to potential Derrick Henry trade rumors. With the 27th pick, they find their guy in Robinson and The Bills Mafia rejoices.

28) Cincinnati Bengals

Anton Harrison – OT Oklahoma

There are many ways Cincy could attack this pick in this position, but as we inch closer to the second round their best value at this point would be Anton Harrison. With Robinson off the board, running back becomes a position they can find better value later, so they go with Harrison to keep Joe Burrow upright and healthy.

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

Myles Murphy – EDGE Clemson

The Saints are thanking their lucky stars for that run on offensive players because they would be thrilled for Myles Murphy to still be available here. It’s a no-brainer pick for a team that just lost multiple players on their defensive line this offseason.

30) Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs – RB Alabama

Philadelphia can once again go best available here and after losing Miles Sanders this offseason, Gibbs would come in with an opportunity to make an instant impact with his speed and athleticism. The idea of Hurts at QB with a one-two punch of Rashaad Penny and Jahmyr Gibbs, while also having to account for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, is something that should make defensive coordinators have trouble sleeping.

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Jaylin Hyatt – WR Tennessee

After losing Juju Smith-Schuster this offseason, the Chiefs go with the Biletnikoff-winning, homerun-hitting, speedy receiver from Tennessee. Hyatt will give Mahomes a dangerous option down the field that should pair perfectly with Travis Kelce.