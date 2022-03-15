Are You Ready for the 2022 Main Street Festival? Here Are All the Details

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival held in downtown Franklin sponsored by First Horizon to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

It’s a Free Event

One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Guests will enjoy local food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts & crafts along with this year’s special features which include the KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, PetZone presented by MARS Petcare, the Main Stage, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Spring Street presented by Geico, along with the popular Whiskey Lounge and Beer Garden, and much more.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of one of Franklin’s most anticipated Spring events thanks to the support of First Horizon and all of our corporate partners that make putting on a community event like Main Street Festival possible,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “An estimated 125,000 people attended Main Street Festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association last year. Not only does the festival’s multi-million dollar economic impact support local merchants, vendors and more, but it helps the Heritage Foundation sustain its efforts to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources.”

Shop Among 150 Artisans

More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work at the festival this year. Visitors can shop and experience unique local, regional, national crafts, products, foods, and gifts.

Return of Popular Experiences Plus a New Attraction

Festival fans will find the return of many treasured experiences including the popular KidsZone presented by Grace Chapel featuring children’s activities, games, arts, and crafts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of PetZone presented by MARS Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities, and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter. New this year will be the Spring Street presented by Geico which is designed to be an interactive, multi-sensory arts experience across multiple arts disciplines.

As this year’s presenting sponsor, First Horizon Bank’s financial support will give back to the community through their continued support of the Main Street Festival.

“First Horizon is proud to support the Heritage Foundation and its continued work in preserving downtown Franklin,” said Carol Yochem, Middle Tennessee Regional President. “We have been the presenting sponsor of Main Street Festival for almost 20 years and our associates look forward to this event every year.”

All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features, and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout the historic district. Enjoy live entertainment while browsing local shops from the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University. Entertainers and vendors will be announced soon. For more information about Main Street Festival, visit www.FranklinMainStreetFest.com .