Are You Ready for PumpkinFest This Weekend? 5 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 29th, from 10 am until 6 pm.
Here’s what you need to know.
1It’s a Free Festival
The free Festival is brought to you by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. With more than 70,000 people in attendance in 2021, the festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of festive fun for people of all ages!
2There’s Lots of Entertainment
The festival begins at 10 am and continues until 6 pm. You’ll find several local acts taking to the stage and don’t miss the costume contests, enter yourself or your pets here.
3Where to Park
Parking can be a challenge when heading downtown. Franklin Transit is offering rides to the festival and there is limited parking in downtown. Click here to get information on the Franklin Transit shuttles and parking information.
4Chili Cookoff
The chili cookoff is one of the highlights of the festival. Buy a ticket and sample from some of the best homemade chilis and visit the beer garden.
5Kids Zone
Before you head to the Kids Zone, take your little ones trick or treating down Main Street with the downtown merchants. Afterward, kids can enjoy various activities from bounce houses to games, and more.