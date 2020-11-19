Are You Prepared for 2021?

2020 has certainly taught us a thing or two about being prepared and staying informed, and we’re proud to keep Williamson County families informed because we know it’s critical in making good decisions for you and your family.

As you look toward the new year, you may be thinking about what you need to better prepare for your family’s future – not just for extreme events like a pandemic, but for whatever joyous or thorny situations may come your way.

The mission of Harmonic is exactly that – to help families like yours create a personalized “safety net” plan. They believe in it so strongly that as a first step, they want to give you a $10,000 accidental death policy at no cost.

Claim your $10,000 Policy Here

WHAT’S IN YOUR SAFETY NET?

A safety net should be more than having a few week’s or month’s salary saved up for an emergency. It should give your family the financial resilience it deserves to tackle challenges more easily, AND take advantage of opportunities that come along. Think about things like…..

Providing for your child’s education and future;

Having enough money to hire the help you may need later in life;

Building a cushion for an unexpected roof repair; or,

Enjoying the adventures you dream about.

GETTING STARTED IS EASY

Don’t wait until 2021. Take advantage of this generous offer now, and start reinforcing your family’s safety net today.

1. Visit Harmonic’s sign-up page for Williamson Source readers.

2. Sign-up by answering 6 simple questions.

3. Receive your complimentary $10,000 insurance policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED

NO GIMMICKS

Just as we’re dedicated to keeping you informed, Harmonic is dedicated to helping you confidently build a strong, flexible safety net. Get the information, tools and products you need, based on your personal situation.

Everyone qualifies, and there is no additional purchase necessary – period. No agents to meet with and no phone calls to schedule. So why wait? Start building your family’s financial resilience today.