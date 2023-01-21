Are You a Former AT&T Unlimited Data Plan Customer? Read on

By: Andrew Rayo, Consumer Education Specialist

This week, the FTC announced a new claims process to return money to thousands of former AT&T customers as a result of a $60 million settlement with AT&T. To date, $52 million has already been refunded.

Are you a former AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan between October 2011 and June 2015 and you haven’t already cashed a check from AT&T? You might be eligible to get a payment. Are you a current AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan during this time? No need to file a claim — you should have gotten a bill credit from AT&T in early 2020.

Why are some customers who had unlimited plans getting money back? The FTC says that AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle. The limits on this “unlimited” plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos. And, before people signed a long-term contract, AT&T didn’t adequately disclose to customers that it would slow down their internet.

Here’s what to know:

Find out if you’re eligible and file your claim today at ftc.gov/ATT.

You have until May 18, 2023, to file a claim.

Questions about filing a claim? Call the refund administrator at 1-877-654-1982 or email info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

And remember, if you think a company is slowing down your data or internet service without telling you, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.