Are Fireworks Allowed in Your City?

By
Donna Vissman
-
fireworks
Stock Image

Here’s a look at the fireworks laws in your community.

Franklin

Consumer fireworks, including sparklers, and sky lanterns are illegal in Franklin. The sale of fireworks is also not permitted anywhere in the city. But because many vendors set up fireworks stands just outside the city limits, residents may not realize when they purchase fireworks in the county that they cannot be used in the city.

The city’s 1999 ordinance banning fireworks allows enforcement by the police, as well as the fire department. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages.

Spring Hill

For the Fourth of July holiday, the Spring Hill City Ordinance regulating fireworks allows them to be discharged between noon and 11 p.m. July 4.

The Spring Hill Police Department will respond to fireworks complaints outside of this time period or if someone is using fireworks in an otherwise unlawful manner.

If you wish to report a firework complaint, please contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 931-486-2632, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

Brentwood

Personal firework displays are illegal inside the City of Brentwood without a permit – something that has been part of the municipal code for many years. The City asks that all residents be respectful of their neighbors and allow the only fireworks set off to be those in permitted displays. Concerns about violations can be reported to the Brentwood Police at the non-emergency line only, at 615-371-0160.

Fairview

The city ordinance regulating fireworks allows them to be discharged on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th between the hours of 12 pm and 11 pm.

Fireworks should not be discharged on public roadways, streets, sidewalks, or any other public-owned property, within 600 feet of a church, hospital, public school, or park, or within 200 feet of a gas station. Fairview’s fireworks ordinance also reminds residents not to throw fireworks from a motor vehicle, into a motor vehicle, or at anyone.

Nolensville

There are no fireworks guidelines or ordinances; however, Nolensville does have a noise ordinance after 11 pm.

