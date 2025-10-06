Arby’s Debuts Steak Nuggets for a Limited-Time

The brand known for the meats has officially debuted a first-of-its-kind product: Steak Nuggets.

Tender, juicy, hand-cut bite-sized pieces of steak seasoned with garlic and pepper for a bold, smoky flavor.

Steak Nuggets are seared and smoked, brought to you with convenience. A whole new way to nugget, Arby’s Steak Nuggets are a premium protein option, able to be enjoyed with a fork or just your fingers.

“Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional.”

Arby’s Steak Nuggets can be enjoyed three different ways:

The Steak Nuggets entrée comes in a 5 or 9-count, served with a fork and Hickory BBQ sauce.

The Steak Nugget Sandwich includes Steak Nuggets with Havarti Cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun.

The Steak Nugget Bowl features Steak Nuggets on top of creamy white cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions.

Steak Nuggets are available now at Arby’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. To find your nearest location, visit www.arbys.com/locations.

Source: Inspire Brands

