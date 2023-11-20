Arby’s Brings Fans New GOOD BURGER 2 Meal

Arby’s is partnering with Paramount+ to celebrate the release of GOOD BURGER 2 by introducing a one-of-a-kind meal that enthusiasts of the long-awaited sequel are sure to recognize. The GOOD BURGER 2 Meal, available exclusively at Arby’s starting November 13, features Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger – a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef – a Strawberry Shake and Fries.

GOOD BURGER 2 is the new original movie sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That. Nearly three decades following the original GOOD BURGER movie release, GOOD BURGER 2 follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

The new movie will premiere on Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+, and Arby’s fans can further enjoy the movie with a nostalgia-filled meal. Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger features an American Wagyu blended burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun.

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” said Ellen Rose, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”

Fans can also share their GOOD BURGER love with exclusive Arby’s x GOOD BURGER 2 merch. Available only on ArbysShop.com starting on November 13 at 10 a.m. ET, the collection includes a grey crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt, each with unique designs that capture the spirit of the collaboration.

“Paramount Brand Studio is thrilled to collaborate with Arby’s to bring “Home of the Good Burger” to life through a multifaceted campaign that will immerse fans in the iconic world of GOOD BURGER 2,” said Michelle Zoni, SVP of Activation, Paramount Brand Studio. “Through co-branded creative, in-store activations, consumer products, and more, we are creating shared experiences for fans that will not only build excitement for the movie’s release on Paramount+, but also for the GOOD BURGER 2 meal which is the perfect kickoff to this partnership.”

Enjoy the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal starting November 13 for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink News