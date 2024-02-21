Arby’s Brings Back Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches

February 20, 2024 – Arby’s is delighting fans with the return of beloved Brown Sugar Bacon, now available for a limited time in three sandwich varieties: BLT, Roast Beef, and Turkey, all topped with layers of sweet and salty, crispy bacon to take these staple sandwiches to the next level.

Most people add bacon to a sandwich to take it up a notch, but Arby’s Brown Sugar Bacon flips the script and is truly the star, starting with the BLT. Made with both savory bacon and Brown Sugar Bacon, the Brown Sugar Bacon BLT is topped with crisp leaf lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted and fluffy King’s Hawaiian bun that enhances the bacon’s unique sweetness. It’s not your grandmother’s BLT!

Also served on a soft King’s Hawaiian bun is Arby’s Roast Beef & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, which combines thinly sliced oven-roasted beef with melted Swiss cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a mild and creamy Dijon spread.

Last but certainly not least is the Turkey & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, bringing together thinly sliced roast turkey with melty Swiss cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a Dijon spread on a sweet King’s Hawaiian bun.

These premium sandwiches are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, helping to elevate the every day and delivering a mouthwatering combination of sweet, salty, savory, and crunchy. The Brown Sugar Bacon BLT starts at $6.49, and Arby’s Roast Beef & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Turkey & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich start at $6.69.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink News