Arbor Day Foundation Names Brentwood a 2023 Tree City USA

Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor.

Brentwood achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The theme for this year’s event is “Roots Run Deep.”

“Arbor Day has become one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the volunteers on the City’s Tree Board spend the entire year working to make this a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “We’re excited for everyone to come together to celebrate Brentwood’s committee to trees and the environment.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Brentwood are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration will feature:

A “Roots Run Deep” poster contest for local elementary and middle school students, sponsored by H.G. Hill Realty.

A “Roots Run Deep” writing contest for local high school students, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Group.

An acorn contest, where participants guess the number of acorns in a jar, sponsored by State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Co.

The Board also plans to dedicate a tree, donated by LSI Landscape Services Inc., in honor of the late Katherine Koonce, a Brentwood resident and head of the Covenant School. Koonce was one of the victims of last March’s shooting at that school. The tree will be installed later at the new Windy Hill Park, near Koonce’s home.

Similar to previous celebrations, Brentwood’s 2024 Arbor Day will feature different environmental-related vendors, free ice cream and free tree seedlings.

For information on Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/volunteer-boards-commissions/tree-board/arbor-day.