AR Workshop Celebrates New Location Opening

The DIY studio AR Workshop Franklin has a new location at 101 International Drive, in Franklin.

The studio recently moved from its Mayfield Drive location.

In celebration of their opening, they are welcoming the community to the new studio.

Via Facebook, they stated, “We are offering the community a unique experience to come into AR Franklin for an open-house style celebration!”

On Wednesday, September 30th there are times you can select to visit the new location from 10 am – 6 p. You must make a reservation to visit the studio.

During your designated time, you can do the following activities. Register for a time here.

Tour the new workshop space

Create a free mini make-and-take project*

Enjoy complimentary sips & sweets*

Giveaways and promotions running all day

Browse sample projects

Shop their retail boutique featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts & accessories

For the latest news, visit AR Workshop on Facebook.