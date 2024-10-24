Aptitude Test Helps Middle Schoolers Plan for the Future

WCS seventh and ninth graders are preparing for the future with the help of a test called YouScience.

The platform, which is only made available to students whose families opted in at the beginning of the school year, consists of a series of brain games that students must complete. That information is then used to help the students understand how they learn best as well as what courses they may want to take in high school.

“YouScience has been used in WCS for five years and allows counselors to have conversations about correct course placement,” said WCS CCTE Assistant Director Kris Schneider. “The WCS College, Career, and Technical Education department also uses the results to make sure the district is using the data to modify course offerings to meet the needs of students.”

In addition to information about course placement, the results show each student what career they would be good at, how much money they could make in that career, and the number of expected job openings in the future. There are also employer connections that students can access for post-secondary opportunities including college planning and job placement information.

All seventh and ninth grade students who have been opted-in at the beginning of the year will have a YouScience tile on their dashboard to access the platform. For additional information about YouScience, please contact your child’s school.

