Grab your cup of coffee and join us in a conversation with Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson to discuss current events and upcoming news in Franklin and Williamson County during Franklin Tomorrow’s April 28 Breakfast With The Mayors event.

Franklin Tomorrow will host an online conversation with the Mayors and possible guests starting at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, utilizing a Zoom webinar as well as broadcasting through social media channels and other media. The program will last approximately one hour in webinar format. To RSVP and to receive the webinar link, please visit https://april28ftbreakfastwithmayors.eventbrite.com.

Breakfast With The Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the generous partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of REALTORS. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.