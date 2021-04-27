April 27 Breakfast With The Mayors Focused on “The Year of Recovery”

By
Press Release
-
breakfast with the mayors

It is time once again to grab your cup of coffee and join Franklin Tomorrow in a virtual conversation with Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson for the April 27 Breakfast With The Mayors.

The virtual event will feature a panel discussion focusing on “A Year of Recovery: Where We Go From Here,” involving sector leaders from business, education, health/wellness, and hospitality.

Those invited to join the Mayors and offer their perspectives include Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden; Visit Franklin interim CEO Lauren Ward; Mercy Community Healthcare CEO Cindy Siler; and Williamson Medical Center Marketing Director Nichole Volk.

Each panelist will offer insight into how they see recovery of their sector in 2021 and how the pandemic impacted their business sector.

This will be an online event and will be livestreamed from Franklin Tomorrow’s YouTube Channel, Facebook page and website. To RSVP, go to https://april27breakfastwithmayors.eventbrite.com.

It is hoped the July 27, 2021, event will be able to be in person for attendees, while also offering a virtual viewing opportunity.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the generous partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, Gresham Smith and Williamson County Association of REALTORS. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and other partners.

