April 12 FrankTalks to Focus on Examining Civic Capital

On Monday, April 12, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will focus on examining civic capital.
During this month’s FrankTalks we will be examining civic capital and learning about what it means in our community. During the program, you will hear from City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, National Civic League President Doug Linkhart, and representatives from Franklin organizations that illustrate civic capital.
Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.
