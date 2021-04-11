April 12 FrankTalks to Focus on Examining Civic Capital

On Monday, April 12, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will focus on examining civic capital.

During this month’s FrankTalks we will be examining civic capital and learning about what it means in our community. During the program, you will hear from City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, National Civic League President Doug Linkhart, and representatives from Franklin organizations that illustrate civic capital.

The April 12 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel. To RSVP, please visit april12franktalks.eventbrite.com.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.