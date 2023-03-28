Approved NFL 2023 Playing Rules, Bylaws and Resolutions

From TennesseeTitans.com

PHOENIX – What’s in a number?

Beginning in 2023, the question is: Who will be in the No. 0? This comes after NFL owners approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0.

It’s one of the changes made today here at the NFL Annual Meetings.

Kickers and punters may also use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

Among some of the other most noteworthy developments from the Competition Committee:

-NFL owners voted down a proposal to change the starting yard line of the offense after a touchback on a punt. The Competition Committee had proposed the ball be put in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line when a touchback occurs on a punt.

-Owners tabled the rules proposal which would have provided an alternative to onside kicks. Per the proposal, teams would have a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard line and would need to covert to keep the ball.

-Owners voted down a proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable.

NFL clubs adopted the following rules change, bylaw and resolution proposals today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix Arizona:

2023 Approved Playing Rules Summary

1. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

3. By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

7. By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

10. By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.

11. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul.

12. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

13. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

15. By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul.

17. By Competition Committee; to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.

2023 Approved Bylaws Summary

3. By Competition Committee; to change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season.

4. By Competition Committee; to insert Strength of Victory as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

5. By Competition Committee; to adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; to freeze postseason rosters at 4:00 PM New York Time on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season.

2023 Approved Resolutions Summary

G-2. By Buffalo; to make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; changes the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Saturday.

G-3. By Los Angeles Chargers; to provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game.

G-4. By New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington; to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.