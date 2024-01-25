Apply to Attend Vanguard Virtual High School

January 24, 2024 – Rising ninth through twelfth-grade students may now apply to attend Vanguard Virtual High for the 2024-25 school year.

The application window opened January 2 and will close at the end of the month. To apply, both the student and parents must fill out separate applications. Both applications must be completed before they are reviewed. Students must complete their application while logged into their WCS ClassLink account.

The applications and detailed information about Vanguard Virtual High are available on the school’s website.

Contact VVHS secretary Kathryn Yommer with any questions. If you are not currently enrolled in WCS, contact Yommer directly for an application.

Source: WCS InFocus

