Apply for WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center Program

Rising tenth through twelfth grade students may apply for the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) program through ClassLink.

The EIC program allows students to gain hands-on entrepreneurship experience by starting a business, launching a product or offering a service. If accepted, students will attend the EIC part-time each day and gain high school credit for two courses.

The application includes short answer questions, teacher recommendations and an interview. Students must apply through ClassLink and fill out the application on the EIC Google Site.

Additional information about the EIC can be found on the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center webpage.