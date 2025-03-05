Apply for WCS Early Learning Programs

The Williamson County Schools Early Learning Programs are now accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year.

WCS Early Learning Programs are for children who reside within Williamson County and are three to five years of age.

The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) Program is a State-funded early learning program designed to enhance school readiness and success. This is achieved through purposeful play, movement, music and developmentally appropriate instructional activities. This program focuses on pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language development and social skills within the context of a preschool curriculum. Children must be four years of age on or before August 15 to enroll in a VPK classroom.

The Early Childhood Program integrates students with disabilities and typically developing peer models. This program also focuses on the pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language, social and adaptive skills within the context of a preschool curriculum and teaches foundational skills for all children. Children aged three to five years old are eligible for the Early Childhood Program.

For more information and to submit an application, visit the WCS Early Learning Programs webpage. Due to guidance from the Tennessee Department of Early Learning, all school districts are required to create a single application for their Early Learning Programs. If you have any questions, please email WCS Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator Karen Robison.

Source: WCS

