Apply for WCS Early Childhood Peer Program

Williamson County Schools is looking for peer models for the district’s Early Childhood Peer Program.

The Peer Program combines students with disabilities with typically developing peer models. With a focus on pre-academic, motor, language, social and adaptive skills, the program teaches foundational skills for all children.

To be eligible for the program during the 2022-23 school year, children must be three, four or five years old and must live in the WCS school zones. The assigned sites are based on a child’s school zone, but a child may be considered for an alternate location if space is available.

Early Childhood Peer Program classes will begin Monday, August 15, and take place every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Families may select a preference for morning or afternoon classes.

To apply, families must complete the application, attend an open house in April and then complete a parent questionnaire. If a child is accepted into the program, the family must provide transportation to and from the school.

For more information about the program and contact information, visit the WCS Early Childhood Peer Program page.

A list of current Early Childhood Zones and their meeting locations is available below. These locations are subject to change.