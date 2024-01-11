Apply for the Entrepreneurship, Innovation Center

January 9, 2024 – The WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) is now accepting applications. Any rising tenth through twelfth graders and rising ninth graders who were part of the MX program at Grassland, Hillsboro, Legacy, Sunset, Thompson’s Station and Woodland middle schools can fill out the application through ClassLink.

The EIC was named the Best Academic Program by the Tennessee School Boards Association and is geared toward students who are leaders, innovators and outside-the-box thinkers. Part of the learning process is pitching business ideas, building prototypes and receiving feedback from EIC mentors.

If accepted, students will leave their school campus for at least two class periods, gain high school credit and meet graduation requirements.

The application includes short answer questions and an interview and can be found on the ClassLink dashboard. The deadline to apply is February 9. Additional information can be found on the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center page.

The EIC will host an open house on Wednesday, January 31, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

Contact EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton for more information.

Source: WCS InFocus

