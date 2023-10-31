Apply for Franklin High’s International Baccalaureate Program

Franklin High is inviting current sophomores and eighth graders to join its International Baccalaureate (IB) Program.

The IB Program is currently accepting applications for its Diploma Program and Pre-IB Program. Current sophomores may apply to the Diploma Program, and current eighth graders may apply to the Pre-IB Program for the 2024-25 school year.

This year, Williamson County families will have the chance to learn about Franklin High School’s IB Diploma Program through a series of in-person and online meetings. While all Williamson County families are invited to attend, these meetings will be specially designed for eighth and tenth-grade students and their families.

The IB program is designed for highly motivated, college-bound students and offers rigorous instruction across a variety of subject areas. Students who participate in the program will have the opportunity to receive an IB Diploma, college course credit and scholarships.

To view informational videos and access the application, visit the WCS website. The information dates and times are as follows:

Tenth-grade families: November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Franklin High School library.

Eighth-grade families: November 30 or January 9 at 6 p.m. in the Franklin High School library. There will also be a virtual meeting option for eighth-grade families on December 12 at 6 p.m. (Virtual IB Information Meeting).

For more information, please contact Halie Bullock or Lindsey McEwen.

Source: WCS InFocus

