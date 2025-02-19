Applications Open for BBB of Middle Tennessee’s Torch Awards for Ethics

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (BBB) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the prestigious Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Awards honor companies and leaders who go above and beyond in fostering ethical decision-making, creating a positive workplace culture, and making a meaningful impact on their communities. By applying for the Torch Awards, businesses have the opportunity to showcase their commitment to ethical practices and be recognized as leaders in their industry.

“We believe that ethical business practices are the foundation for long-term success, and the Torch Awards provide a platform to celebrate those organizations that prioritize integrity in everything they do,” said Robyn Householder, CEO & President. “We encourage

businesses of all sizes to apply and share how they are setting the standard for ethical behavior in their field.”

The application process for the Torch Awards is now open, and businesses can submit their applications by March 21st. Award recipients will be selected based on their commitment to ethical business practices, including areas such as corporate governance, customer relations, employee treatment, and community engagement.

Businesses interested in applying can find more information, including the application guidelines and eligibility criteria, at BBB Integrity Foundation.

