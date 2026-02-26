Application Window Open for 2026-27 Early Learning Programs

The Williamson County Schools Early Learning Programs are now accepting applications for the 2026-27 school year.

WCS Early Learning programs are for children who reside within Williamson County and are three to five years of age. The programs focus on pre-academic, motor skills, language development and social skills within the context of a preschool curriculum. The Early Learning programs utilize purposeful play, movement, music and developmentally-appropriate instructional activities.

The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) Program is a State-funded early learning program designed to enhance school readiness and success. Children must be four years of age on or before August 15 to enroll in a VPK classroom.

The Early Childhood program integrates students with disabilities and typically developing peer models. The Early Childhood classrooms serve children who are three to five years old.

For more information, visit the WCS Early Learning Programs webpage. The online application is also available on the webpage.

If you have any questions, please email WCS Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator Karen Robison.

Source: WCS

