Application Window for Open-Zoned Schools Closes April 15

Applications to attend an open-zoned school during the 2024-25 school year are due by April 15, 2024.

The district is required to conduct a lottery to select students if the number of applicants exceeds the space available in a school building.

Per state law, school districts are required to identify each school that has space available to serve additional students and post those vacancies on the district website two weeks before accepting applications.

Applicants must be Williamson County School District residents, and, if approved, must provide transportation to and from school. To request that a student attend a school they are not zoned for, families must complete the Out of Zone online application. The application will remain available until April 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves, International Baccalaureate program of study applications or new employees.

Students currently approved to attend out-of-zone schools who are not changing buildings do not need to reapply. All rising sixth and ninth-grade students roll up to their zoned schools until the out-of-zone application is approved.

Additional information about the open-zoned schools as well as the list of available open-zoned spots for each school can be found on the WCS School Zones page of our website.