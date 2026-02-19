Applebee’s Launches NEW Drinks Featuring Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop

Toast to timeless friendships at Applebee’s ! Applebee’s is celebrating real friendships with real flavor with the launch of its NEW Still Together Sips. Now for a limited time, guests can enjoy two new smooth and refreshing cocktails made with ultra-premium Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. These star-studded cocktails exclusively available at Applebee’s, include the NEW $7 Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch and the NEW $10 Rollin’ On The Beach, both garnished with original temporary tattoos!*

Applebee’s NEW Still Together Sips showcase Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, the award-winning ultra-premium spirit that took Masters Medal honors at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards. Artisanally distilled in the U.S.A. with subtle notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander, Still G.I.N. delivers a defiantly smooth finish that makes it the perfect addition to any cocktail.

Applebee’s guests can enjoy the Snoop-inspired NEW $7 Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch – Snoop’s go-to fruit punch cocktail – made with Still G.I.N., grenadine, lemon sour, and pineapple. Or kick back and relax with the NEW $10 Rollin‘ On the Beach, a laid back mix of Still G.I.N., peach schnapps, prickly pear, orange and cranberry juices poured tableside and served in a chilled shaker tin for multiple pours.

Plus, Applebee’s NEW Still Together Sips are served with NEW original temporary tattoos. Guests can make every sip worth remembering by applying these three collectible designs.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants . To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app ( iOS , Google ).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

Source: Restaurant News

