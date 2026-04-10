Applebee’s Launches $6 Mucho Beach Break Cocktails for Spring Break 2026

Applebee’s is kicking off Spring Break 2026 with two new $6 Mucho Beach Break cocktails and a pair of non-alcoholic refreshers, available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Applebee’s New Mucho Beach Break Cocktails?

Applebee’s has introduced two new $6 cocktails served in their signature Mucho glass. The $6 Adiós is a Caribbean blue Long Island Iced Tea made with Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi Superior Rum, STILL G.I.N. by Dre & Snoop, blue curaçao, and premium lemon sour topped with lemon lime soda. The $6 Watermelon Mana Margarita is served on the rocks and made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Tequila Blanco, triple sec, watermelon, and lime.

Can You Customize the Watermelon Mana Margarita?

Guests who want extra heat can turn the Watermelon Mana Margarita into a “swicy” version by adding Tajín and jalapeño. Both cocktails can also be upgraded with a Vibe Drop, which adds premium spirit options including Patrón Silver, Don Julio Reposado, Grey Goose, or Woodford Reserve.

What Non-Alcoholic Options Are Available?

Applebee’s is also debuting two new non-alcoholic refreshers as part of the Mucho Beach Break lineup. The Prickly Melon Rush combines Red Bull Watermelon, prickly pear, lime juice, and lemon lime soda. The Watermelon Lime Rush blends Red Bull Watermelon, strawberry, lime, and lemon lime soda for a citrus-forward tropical option.

What Is Applebee’s Celebrating With This Launch?

The Mucho Beach Break promotion marks 25 years of Applebee’s signature Mucho Cocktails. “This spring, we’re bringing beach vibes and big flavor to the Neighborhood with our $6 Mucho Beach Break cocktails,” said Nate Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage at Applebee’s. “From margaritas that taste like a mini-vacation and long island iced teas that hit just right, we’re celebrating 25 years of our signature Mucho Cocktails – just in time for Spring Break, Cinco de Mayo, and every reason to sip back, take a break and sip into the season.”

When Are the Mucho Beach Break Cocktails Available?

The $6 Mucho Beach Break cocktails and non-alcoholic refreshers are available now for a limited time at participating Applebee’s locations. Availability may vary by location, and the offer is dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Must be 21+ to purchase alcoholic beverages.

How Can You Order Applebee’s Mucho Beach Break Drinks?

To find a nearby Applebee’s, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. For To Go or delivery orders, visit Applebees.com or download the Applebee’s mobile app on iOS or Google. Guests can also sign up for Club Applebee’s to receive a welcome offer and access exclusive deals and specials.

Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

Source: Restaurant News

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