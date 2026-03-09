Applebee’s Big Easy Menu Returns with New Big Easy Burger and Bayou Shrimp Bowl

Applebee’s is bringing the bold flavors of New Orleans back to restaurants nationwide with the return of its Big Easy Menu starting at $11.99. Available for a limited time in 2026, the lineup features two new Cajun-inspired dishes alongside returning fan-favorites, giving guests a taste of Bourbon Street without leaving the neighborhood.

What’s New on the Applebee’s Big Easy Menu

The 2026 Big Easy Menu introduces two brand-new dishes inspired by the flavors of the Bayou.

New Bayou Shrimp Bowl — Blackened shrimp, smoky Andouille sausage, Spanish rice, garlicky green beans and sauteed bell peppers and onions with a side of creamy Cajun sauce.

New Big Easy Burger — A juicy all-beef burger stacked with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled Andouille sausage, zesty citrus slaw and spicy honey mustard on a Brioche bun, served with classic fries.

Bourbon Street Chicken and Andouille Sausage Penne Returns

Back by popular demand, the Bourbon Street Chicken and Andouille Sausage Penne features juicy Bourbon Street chicken with seared slices of Andouille sausage, seasoned bell peppers and onion in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce over penne. This returning comfort food favorite starts at $11.99 for a limited time.

Applebee’s Bourbon Street Fan-Favorites

The Big Easy Menu also includes several longtime guest favorites that round out the Cajun-inspired lineup.

Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp Skillet

Bourbon Street Steak

Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

How Much Does the Applebee’s Big Easy Menu Cost

Prices for the Big Easy Menu start at $11.99. Price, participation and selection may vary by location. These dishes are available for a limited time at participating Applebee’s restaurants.

How to Order from the Applebee’s Big Easy Menu

Guests can enjoy the Big Easy Menu by dining in at their local restaurant. To find a nearby location, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. For Applebee’s To Go or delivery, order through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app on [iOS](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/applebees/id Icons) or Google Play. For exclusive deals and specials, guests can join the Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer.

