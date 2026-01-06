Applebee’s Adds NEW O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

Applebee’s has kicked off 2026 with an indulgent new menu item designed for cheese enthusiasts. The casual dining chain announced the launch of its O-M-Cheese Burger on January 5, 2026, featuring a distinctive presentation served in a sizzling skillet filled with melted queso and cheese. The new burger is available for $11.99 at participating locations for a limited time.

What Makes the O-M-Cheese Burger Unique

The O-M-Cheese Burger distinguishes itself through its dramatic sizzling skillet presentation. The burger sits in a bed of molten queso combined with a blend of Cheddar cheeses, creating an interactive dining experience. The all-beef patty comes topped with American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, and spicy honey mustard, served alongside classic fries. The excess melted cheese in the skillet allows guests to pull, push, or dip their burger and fries for additional flavor.

2 for $25 Menu Expansion for Limited Time

Applebee’s has temporarily added the O-M-Cheese Burger to its signature 2 for $25 Menu promotion. Guests can pair either the new O-M-Cheese Burger or the Fiesta Lime Chicken with their choice of an appetizer or two side salads. The limited-time 2 for $25 menu also features returning favorites including the Fiesta Lime Chicken and Oriental Chicken Salad as entree options.

Appetizer choices for the promotion include Boneless Wings, Crunchy Onion Rings, and Mozzarella Sticks. The 2 for $25 deal is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders at participating locations.

How to Order and Find Participating Locations

Customers can locate their nearest Applebee’s restaurant through the chain’s website at Applebees.com/restaurants. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed directly through Applebees.com or via the Applebee’s mobile app, available for iOS and Google devices.

Exclusive Deals Through Applebee’s E-Club

Applebee’s offers additional savings and promotional offers through its E-Club membership program. New members who sign up for the E-Club receive a welcome offer upon registration. The program provides members with exclusive deals and advance notice of special promotions.

According to Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, the O-M-Cheese Burger represents the chain’s most cheese-forward burger offering. The sizzling presentation and interactive eating experience aim to differentiate the item in the competitive casual dining burger category.

Pricing and participation may vary by location. Tax and gratuity are excluded from advertised prices. Both the O-M-Cheese Burger and expanded 2 for $25 menu are available for a limited time only.

Website: Applebees.com

