Applebee’s Adds MORE Cheese to O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

Applebee’s is expanding its menu in 2026 with six new additions, led by an upgraded version of its viral O-M-Cheese Burger and five additional items spanning appetizers, entrees, and lighter salad options. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the New Applebee’s O-M-Cheese Burger?

The NEW O-M-Cheese Burger is now served in a sizzling skillet filled with molten queso and a blend of Cheddar cheeses, creating what Applebee’s calls a “cheese pool.” The burger features a juicy all-beef patty topped with American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, and spicy honey mustard, served with classic fries — all for $11.99.

“An instant fan-favorite, our NEW O-M-Cheese Burger now has even more cheese,” said Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer. “Our guests have been buzzing with excitement since we first launched the O-M-Cheese Burger, and we can’t wait to see their cheese pulls multiply from their own ‘cheese pool’ in their skillet!”

What Are the 5 New Applebee’s Menu Items?

NEW Loaded Potato Waves — Thick-cut potato slices smothered in melty Cheddar cheeses and Applewood-smoked bacon, served with ranch

NEW Sesame Salmon Bowl — Seared blackened salmon over cilantro rice with sweet sesame salad, topped with avocado cucumber salsa, almonds, and cilantro

NEW Lemon Parmesan Chicken — Crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast with zesty lemon garlic parmesan sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned broccoli

NEW California Grilled Chicken Salad — Grilled chicken, avocado cucumber salsa, tomatoes, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, and shaved Parmesan over mixed greens, tossed in Lite Italian dressing with balsamic glaze (under 600 calories)

NEW Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad — Fresh greens with grilled chicken, sliced almonds, fresh strawberries, garden tomatoes, red onions, Lite Italian dressing, and balsamic glaze (under 600 calories)

What Is Applebee’s 2 for $25 Menu Deal?

For a limited time, guests can pair the O-M-Cheese Burger or Fiesta Lime Chicken with an appetizer or two side salads as part of Applebee’s 2 for $25 Menu.

Where Can You Order the New Applebee’s Menu Items?

Guests can dine in by finding a local restaurant at Applebees.com/restaurants. Online ordering and delivery are available at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app on iOS and Google. For exclusive deals, guests can sign up for Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer.

Source: Restaurant News

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