Home Eat & Drink Applebee’s Adds MORE Cheese to O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

Applebee’s Adds MORE Cheese to O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

By
Michael Carpenter
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Plus, Applebee’s Adds 5 NEW Menu Items: Loaded Potato Waves, Sesame Salmon Bowl, Lemon Parmesan Chicken, and Two Salads Under 600 Calories
Plus, Applebee’s Adds 5 NEW Menu Items: Loaded Potato Waves, Sesame Salmon Bowl, Lemon Parmesan Chicken, and Two Salads Under 600 Calories

Applebee’s is expanding its menu in 2026 with six new additions, led by an upgraded version of its viral O-M-Cheese Burger and five additional items spanning appetizers, entrees, and lighter salad options. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the New Applebee’s O-M-Cheese Burger?

The NEW O-M-Cheese Burger is now served in a sizzling skillet filled with molten queso and a blend of Cheddar cheeses, creating what Applebee’s calls a “cheese pool.” The burger features a juicy all-beef patty topped with American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, and spicy honey mustard, served with classic fries — all for $11.99.

“An instant fan-favorite, our NEW O-M-Cheese Burger now has even more cheese,” said Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer. “Our guests have been buzzing with excitement since we first launched the O-M-Cheese Burger, and we can’t wait to see their cheese pulls multiply from their own ‘cheese pool’ in their skillet!”

What Are the 5 New Applebee’s Menu Items?

  • NEW Loaded Potato Waves — Thick-cut potato slices smothered in melty Cheddar cheeses and Applewood-smoked bacon, served with ranch
  • NEW Sesame Salmon Bowl — Seared blackened salmon over cilantro rice with sweet sesame salad, topped with avocado cucumber salsa, almonds, and cilantro
  • NEW Lemon Parmesan Chicken — Crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast with zesty lemon garlic parmesan sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned broccoli
  • NEW California Grilled Chicken Salad — Grilled chicken, avocado cucumber salsa, tomatoes, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, and shaved Parmesan over mixed greens, tossed in Lite Italian dressing with balsamic glaze (under 600 calories)
  • NEW Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad — Fresh greens with grilled chicken, sliced almonds, fresh strawberries, garden tomatoes, red onions, Lite Italian dressing, and balsamic glaze (under 600 calories)

What Is Applebee’s 2 for $25 Menu Deal?

For a limited time, guests can pair the O-M-Cheese Burger or Fiesta Lime Chicken with an appetizer or two side salads as part of Applebee’s 2 for $25 Menu.

Where Can You Order the New Applebee’s Menu Items?

Guests can dine in by finding a local restaurant at Applebees.com/restaurants. Online ordering and delivery are available at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app on iOS and Google. For exclusive deals, guests can sign up for Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer.

Source: Restaurant News

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