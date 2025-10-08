Applebee’s Resurrects Fan-Favorite Spooky Sips for Halloween Season

October 6, 2025 – The fall season is officially brewing, and Applebee’s is conjuring up the Halloween spirit with the return of fan-favorite Spooky Sips, available for just $6 each!* Beginning today, these bone-chilling beverages deliver seasonal thrills with the NEW over-the-top $2 Vibe Drops that offer guests a bewitching, color-changing twist.** These playful potions will take guests’ fall festivities to the next level!

Sure to have guests howling with delight, the NEW Tipsy Zombie features a deliciously undead mix of Bacardi Superior Rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime, topped with a gummi brain. Plus, add the $2 Melon Liqueur Vibe Drop for a spooktacular flavor boost and watch this Mucho cocktail change from a cool blue to a supernatural green!

Guests can also sink their teeth into Applebee’s frightfully delicious NEW Dracula’s Juice, a tantalizing blend of Bacardi Superior Rum and Patrón Silver Tequila, shaken with strawberry and premium lemon sour. Plus, add the $2 Blue Curaçao Vibe Drop to give this fang-tastic drink a color and flavor transformation.

For beer lovers and non-alcoholic drinkers alike, Applebee’s seasonal sips offer something for everyone. Try the NEW Dirty Fountain Sodas — a whimsical twist on a classic, now available in a variety of enchanting flavors like Passion Blue Dew, Cherry Charmed Pepsi, and Mango Dream Dew, each swirled with creamy goodness and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Or, raise a glass of crisp, refreshing Modelo Especial, served cold in Applebee’s signature Brewtus glass — the go-to beer for spooky season.

Available for a limited time, guests should hurry in to experience the spell these seasonal specials cast before they vanish!

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

