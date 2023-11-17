Applebee’s Introduces NEW Holiday Combos

The holidays just got better at Applebee’s with four NEW Holiday Combos starting at $13.99*! Warm up this winter with a variety of hearty combos each featuring two popular proteins including Honey BBQ Chicken Breast, Blackened Cajun Salmon, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Applebee’s Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp. Each Combo also includes garlic mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, and crispy onions. Available for dine-in, To Go, and delivery, Applebee’s Holiday Combos are only available for a limited time.

These fa-la-la-la finger lickin’ good combos include two delicious proteins, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, and crispy onions. Combo options include:

Honey BBQ Chicken Breast & Double Crunch Shrimp**

Blackened Cajun Salmon & Double Crunch Shrimp**

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin & Double Crunch Shrimp**

Applebee’s Riblets & Honey BBQ Grilled Check Breast

“This holiday season, we’re serving up joy and a festive feast with our NEW Holiday Combos,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “These craveable combos are the perfect way to celebrate with friends and family – whether enjoying in-restaurant or ordering To Go.”

*Available for a limited time. Price & participation may vary.

**Combos with Double Crunch Shrimp are served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

Source: Businesswire.com

