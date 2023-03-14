Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’



Premiering globally Friday, April 14, new Apple Original series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Garner, and co-created by Academy Award winner Josh Singer and New York Times bestselling author Laura Dave.

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the gripping limited series based on the acclaimed, No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.