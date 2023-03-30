Apple TV+ Originals Coming in April 2023

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service that offers a selection of original production films and television series called Apple Originals. Here are some originals coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023.

Schmigadoon!

Premiering April 5, 2023 – Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

Release date: April 7, 2023 – An inside look at the controversial life and career of tennis great Boris Becker—featuring interviews with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and other icons.

Jane

Release date: April 14, 2023 –Jane, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Release date: April 14, 2023 – Limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared

Drops of God

Release date: April 21, 2023 – “Drops of God” is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60.

Ghosted

Release date: April 21, 2023 – Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.