Apple Launches Apple Music Radio

Apple recently announced the launch of new radio offerings including a studio in Nashville featuring country music.

Beats 1, the flagship global radio station, will be renamed Apple Music 1, and two additional radio stations will launch: Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music.

Apple Music Country states they will be the definitive place for every lane of an increasingly diverse genre. The station offers a mix of the best music of today while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists and tracks that have shaped and defined country music along the way.

The new station has enlisted a range of artists who will have their own shows – Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, BRELAND, Florida Georgia Line, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and songwriters/producers Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure, and Luke Laird.

Apple Music Country’s talent roster boasts a wide range of country’s most exciting voices, including daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

Fans can enjoy Apple Music radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play “Apple Music 1,” “Apple Music Hits,” or “Apple Music Country.”